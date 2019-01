Pansy Kidd Middle School 7th-Grade Tournament Day 1 Scores/Day 2 Schedule

Boys

Opening-Round Games

Roland 25, PKMS 6th Grade 18

Pocola 25, Muldrow 16

PKMS 55, Spiro 12

Sallisaw 36, PKMS JV 23

Today's Games

Championship Semifinals

PKMS vs. Sallisaw, 5:30 p.m., upper gym.

Roland vs. Pocola, 7:30 p.m., upper gym.

Consolation Semifinals

Spiro vs. PKMS JV, 5:30 p.m., lower gym.

PKMS 6th Grade vs. Muldrow, 7:30 p.m., lower gym.

Girls

PKMS 22, Sallisaw 9

Spiro 24, Pocola 22

Roland 29, PKMS 6th Grade 8

Muldrow 43, PKMS JV 3

Today's Games

Championship Semifinals

Roland vs. Muldrow, 4:30 p.m., upper gym.

PKMS vs. Spiro, 6:30 p.m., upper gym.

Consolation Semifinals

PKMS JV vs. PKMS 6th Grade, 4:30 p.m., lower gym.

Sallisaw vs. Pocola, 6:30 p.m., lower gym.

