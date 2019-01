Pansy Kidd Middle School 7th-Grade Tournament Day 2 Scores/Day 3 Schedule

Boys

Championship Semifinals

PKMS 33, Sallisaw 23

Roland 42, Pocola 23

Consolation Semifinals

PKMS JV 26, Spiro 17

PKMS 6th Grade 21, Muldrow 9

Thursday's Schedule

Championship

PKMS vs. Roland, 7:30 p.m., upper gym.

3rd-Place Game

Pocola vs. Sallisaw, 5:30 p.m., upper gym.

Consolation Championship

PKMS JV vs. PKMS 6th Grade, 4:30 p.m. lower gym.

7th-Place Game

Spiro vs. Muldrow, 5:30 p.m., lower gym.

Girls

Championship Semifinals

PKMS 25, Spiro 21

Muldrow 33, Roland 18

Consolation Semifinals

PKMS 6th Grade 24, PKMS JV 14

Pocola 22, Sallisaw 15

Thursday's Schedule

Championship

PKMS vs. Muldrow, 6:30 p.m., upper gym.

3rd-Place Game

Spiro vs. Roland, 4:30 p.m., upper gym.

Consolation Championship

PKMS 6th Grade vs. Pocola, 6:30 p.m., lower gym.

7th-Grade Game

PKMS 6th Grade def. Sallisaw by forfeit.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley