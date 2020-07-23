Parts of Witte Avenue Will Be Closed due to Museum Roof Repair

North Witte Avenue will be closed from Dewey Avenue north to the alley before Clayton Avenue from 6 a.m. to noon beginning Friday morning due to the roof at the LeFlore County Museum at Hotel Lowery being repaired, according to Museum Curator Bonnie Prigmore.

Prigmore said the roof repair may take up to two weeks but could be finished in a shorter amount of time.

Patrons are urged to find alternative routes of travel during the construction period.