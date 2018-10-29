Patriot of the Game

Army Capt. Kelly Lynn, center, of Poteau was honored during Saturday’s Kansas State-Oklahoma game as the “Patriot of the Game.” Sharing the moment are, from left, OU gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler, wife Molly, children Nolan, Presley, Kali and Lynn’s mother Linda and stepfather Ricci Yarbrough. Photo Submitted by Molly Lynn
Monday, October 29, 2018

Category: