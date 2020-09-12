PDN Celebrating National Grandparents Day

Bonnie, back left, and Lonnie Ray Williams have their laps filled with grandchildren Cameron and Harper Chandler, Emerson and Lindsey Williams and Maddux Curry. The Poteau Daily News is celebrating National Grandparents Day, which is Sunday, with a collage on Page 3 of today's (Sept. 12) edition. To see all the submitted photos, go to the PDN's Facebook Page. Photo by Kayla Curry
