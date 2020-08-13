PDN Saluting First Day of School

The Poteau Daily News is going to spend five weeks celebrating school starting back up, really for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut schools down in March.

For each of the next five Tuesday editions, Aug. 18 and 25 as well as Sept. 1, 8 and 15, the PDN is going to have a collage page of "First Day of School" photographs submitted by you the readers through out Facebook Page post that was made earlier this morning.

When the photographs are submitted, we need to have the kid(s) FIRST and LAST NAME, his/her/their grade(s) and the school they're attending.

For those who wish to sponsor the collage page each week, advertising representatives Tabitha Wilcox (twilcox@poteaudailynews.com) and Anna Matheny (amatheny@poteaudailynews.com).