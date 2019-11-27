PDN staff wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving

The staff at the Poteau Daily News wishes all our readers a very warm and special Thanksgiving.

Like many of our readers, our staff members have traditions or special ways of celebrating this day of blessings.

Our ad sales rep, Buck Hamby is always a good sport about things and enjoys time with his family including church family. Buck will be spending his Thanksgiving with church members at the Amity Missionary Baptist Church potluck dinner. Buck is a good cook and has been telling us all the goodies he has prepared. He said there have been as many as 50 people in the past and hopes to see a lot of old friends and maybe make some new ones.

For the full article, please visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe!