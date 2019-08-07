Pet rescue seeks help from city (CORRECTED)

For more than five years, the volunteers of the 3-Girls Pet Rescue have been taking dogs and cats from the animal shelter throughout the county and finding suitable homes for the animals without asking for any financial assistance from the city.

Due to the cost of housing, fostering and often transporting the pets to other cities, the founder of 3-Girls Pet Rescue, Angela Meeks, has sought some financial assistance from the town.

Meeks presented an agreement Monday during the monthly city council meeting asking that the city agree to pay **$50** per dog and **$40** per cat that 3-Girls takes from the shelter and re-homes.

