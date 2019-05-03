The Phil Gardenhire Professional Rodeo Starts Friday May 3rd

Tonight marks the reinvigoration of one of the most beloved spectacles in LeFlore County, The Phil Gardenhire Professional Rodeo!

The rodeo runs Friday and Saturday evening, May 3-4. Gates open at 6 p.m. .

Bullriding, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, team roping, and many other events will be thrilling patrons, and booths with merchandise and food will be set up, as well.

Step on down to the Phil Gardenhire Memorial Arena, County Rd 133 Poteau, Oklahoma 74966 , and experience a Western legacy.