PHS ICAP participates in ‘What’s in Your Wallet?’ money management workshop

Poteau High School sophomores and freshmen who are in the school’s Individual Career and Academic Plan (ICAP) Program participated in a money management workshop Feb. 25 with the help of local business representatives at Cross Community Church.

Students had to keep a running balance in their cash journal as they visited booths such as careers, transportation, banking, real estate, insurance, utilities, etc …

Each booth gave the students different options and costs of life essentials. Representatives from the business community were there to help them navigate spending decisions.

While all the booths offered a taste of reality, students especially learned that life can throw surprises your way like a medical diagnosis of diabetes, rash or even a broken arm!

Students that had cash remaining at the end of the workshop received a goodie bag with chocolate gold coins. Shockley’s Auto Representative Jay Sommers noted how impressed he was that most students were concerned about spending too much money and chose the less expensive vehicles.