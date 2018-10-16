PHS students to collect food for Tots Eat

Poteau High School students will be participating in an annual food drive called Trick-or-Treat So Kids Can Eat from Oct. 23-31.

TOTS Eat is a campaign hosted by the International Thespian Society, an educational theater organization that supports theater in public schools. The PHS Thespian Troupe 3283 organizes the annual drive in the Poteau area to help stop hunger in our community.

The thespian troupe will be collecting canned foods and other non-perishable food items to donate to the local Kibois Food Bank. Each site’s collections will then be weighed at the end of the week to determine a total number of pounds collected. According to troupe director Lauren Peck-Weisenfels, the troupe has helped to collect over 11,500 pounds since the troupe was reinstated in 2011.

“The last two years alone we have collected 6,000 pounds of food for the Kibois Food Bank,” Peck-Weisenfels said. “It is such an honor to be part of something that does so much good in our community.”

Each October since 2012, the troupe has gone into the community on the night of Halloween to knock on doors and collect canned goods. In the past three years, the group has collaborated with FCCLA, Student Council, Poteau Primary and Poteau Upper Elementary to bring in a variety of non-perishable food items, as well as knocked on doors across the community in addition to the on-campus food drive.

The troupe is hoping that other schools in the community and/or the county will join the effort to make a difference in this area. On the night of Halloween, several teams of Thespians Troupe members will be knocking on doors in the Poteau area to collect canned goods and non-perishable food items, because “hunger is a very scary thing.”

Anyone is welcome to put together a team. If you are interested, be sure to contact Peck-Weisenfels at peckl@poteau.k12.ok.us or (620) 417-0138.

The troupe asks that you consider donating to the cause by giving anything you can spare when these students come to your door. You will know that they are with the Thespian Troupe because they will be wearing the official TOTS Eat logo which appears above.

If the troupe does not make it to your door but you wish to give, contact Peck-Weisenfels drop off a donation at the high school. All the food collected will be weighed and delivered to the Kibois Food Bank. The amount collected will be announced locally and be reported to the home office of the ITS and added to the overall total of amounts collected nationwide.