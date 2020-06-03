Physicians urge patients to continue to seek care during pandemic

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The COVID-19 pandemic has made people hesitant to go anywhere in public — and that has included seeking health care for conditions that need attention.

However, physicians at Baptist Health say concern about COVID-19 should not cause anyone to be too afraid to seek care during a medical emergency.

“No one should delay care for heart attacks, strokes and other illnesses because they are too afraid of COVID-19 to go to the emergency room or hospital,” said Dr. Keith Reitzel, Chief Medical Officer for Baptist Health facilities in western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. “Our infection control and prevention practices have remained a top priority as we care for patients with any contagious disease or virus, including COVID-19.”

Under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Baptist Health has taken many steps to address this concern, including process redesign, procurement and establishment of standards for use of personal protective equipment, separation of COVID-19 patients and the addition of resources.

“Our job is to help our community lead healthier lives, and we have never been more focused on caring for you,” Dr. Reitzel said. “We are ready for your emergencies.”

Delay of care could result in poorer overall health outcomes and even life-threatening situations. For example, statistics show Arkansans die from heart attacks at a higher rate than any other state in the union, and a common reason for death is unwillingness to seek emergency care.

Another example is stroke, which has a treatment that can prevent disability and death if people seek care early in its course. To receive this lifesaving treatment, people must come to the hospital within the first few hours of the onset of symptoms.

If you are concerned about your health or think you are experiencing a life-threatening condition such as a heart attack or stroke, call 911 or your doctor or seek care at the nearest emergency department.