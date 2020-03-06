Pierce charged with fraudulently receiving $21K in welfare benefits

The LeFlore County district attorney issued a warrant charging Erica L. Pierce with four felony counts pertaining to fraudulently receiving food stamps or welfare benefits after an investigation showed she had received in excess of $23,000 in SNAP benefits since 2014.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Pierce originally sought assistance in January 2014 and then between July 29, 2015 continuously through May 2019. Stating on her applications that the father of her children did not live with them, when in fact he does live in the same apartment.