Below are the games for the Pigskin Picks contest for the weekend of Sept. 20. Pick your games and either drop them off at the PDN office or message them to the Poteau Daily News Facebook page.

Arkoma vs. Midway

Panama vs. Hackett (Ark.)

Spiro vs. Heavener

Pocola vs. Gore

Keota vs. Canadian

Oklahoma St. at Texas

Tulsa vs. Wyoming

Arkansas vs. San Jose St.

Notre Dame at Georgia

Auburn vs. Texas A&M

Michigan at Wisconsin

Cowboys vs. Dolphins

Chiefs vs. Ravens

Saints at Seahawks