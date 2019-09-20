Pigskin Picks Contest
By:
Tom Firme
Friday, September 20, 2019
POTEAU, OK
Below are the games for the Pigskin Picks contest for the weekend of Sept. 20. Pick your games and either drop them off at the PDN office or message them to the Poteau Daily News Facebook page.
Arkoma vs. Midway
Panama vs. Hackett (Ark.)
Spiro vs. Heavener
Pocola vs. Gore
Keota vs. Canadian
Oklahoma St. at Texas
Tulsa vs. Wyoming
Arkansas vs. San Jose St.
Notre Dame at Georgia
Auburn vs. Texas A&M
Michigan at Wisconsin
Cowboys vs. Dolphins
Chiefs vs. Ravens
Saints at Seahawks
