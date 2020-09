Pigskin Picks contest: Week 2

Pick games in our public Pigskin Picks contest. Make picks and return them to the PDN office or email them to sports@poteaudailynews.com. Below are the games for Week 2.

Poteau vs. Alma

Pocola vs. Sallisaw Central

Panama at Hackett

Arkoma vs. Bowlegs

Heavener vs. Valliant

Talihina at Atoka

Keota vs. Prue

Oklahoma vs. Missouri St.

Oklahoma St. vs. Tulsa

Texas vs. UTEP

Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Notre Dame vs. Duke

Chiefs vs. Texans

Cowboys vs. Rams

Saints vs. Bucs