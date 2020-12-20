Pigskin Picks contest: Week of December 24
By:
Tom Firme
Sunday, December 20, 2020
POTEAU, OK
Below are the Pigskin Picks games for this week. Please return as soon as possible by dropping them off at the PDN office or emailing sports@poteaudailynews.com.
Oklahoma St. at Miami (Fla.)
Houston vs. Hawaii
Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty
Georgia St. vs. Western Kentucky
Marshall vs. Buffalo
Cowboys vs. Eagles
Texans vs. Bengals
Packers vs. Titans
Saints vs. Vikings
Raiders vs. Dolphins
Steelers vs. Colts
Seahawks vs. Rams
Patriots vs. Bills
