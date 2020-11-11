Pigskin Picks contest: Week of November 13
By:
Tom Firme
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
POTEAU, OK
Below are the Pigskin Picks games for this week. Join the Pigskin Picks contest by emailing picks to sports@poteaudailynews.com or printing them and returning them to the PDN office.
Spiro vs. Valliant
Arkoma vs. Porum
Panama at Atoka
Heavener at Idabel
Tulsa vs. SMU
Arkansas vs. Florida
Boston College vs. Notre Dame
Virginia Tech vs. Miami
Troy vs. Coastal Carolina
Texans at Browns
Packers vs. Jaguars
Saints vs. 49ers
Titans vs. Colts
Rams vs. Seahawks
Cardinals vs. Bills
