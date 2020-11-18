Pigskin Picks contest: Week of November 20
By:
Tom Firme
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
POTEAU, OK
Below are the Pigskin Picks games for this week. Participate and submit your picks by either emailing them to sports@poteaudailynews.com or dropping them off at the PDN office.
Poteau vs. Skiatook
Spiro at Idabel
Arkoma at Quinton
Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma St.
Arkansas vs. LSU
Tulsa vs. Tulane
Ohio St. vs. Indiana
Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian St.
Northwestern vs. Wisconsin
North Carolina St. vs. Liberty
Cowboys at Vikings
Chiefs at Raiders
Texans vs. Patriots
Packers at Colts
