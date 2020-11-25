Pigskin Picks contest: Week of November 27
By:
Tom Firme
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
POTEAU, OK
Below are the Pigskin Picks contest games for this week. Bring your picks into the PDN office or email them to sports@poteaudailynews.com as soon as you can being that this is Thanksgiving week.
Poteau vs. Clinton
Spiro at Adair
Oklahoma at West Virginia
Oklahoma St. vs. Texas Tech
Alabama vs. Auburn
Notre Dame at North Carolina
Texas vs. Iowa St.
Buffalo vs. Kent St.
Cowboys vs. Redskins
Chiefs at Bucs
Texans at Lions
Packers vs. Bears
Steelers vs. Ravens
Category: