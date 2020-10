Pigskin Picks contest: Week of October 15

Below are the Pigskin Picks games for this week. Return your picks to the PDN office by Thursday afternoon or email your list of picks to sports@poteaudailynews.com.

Poteau vs. Stilwell

Panama vs. Cascia Hall

Heavener vs. Spiro

Talihina at Warner

Arkoma at Cave Springs

Pocola vs. Vian

Keota at Summit Christian

Tulsa vs. Cincinnati

Arkansas vs. Mississippi

Alabama vs. Georgia

Florida vs. LSU

Notre Dame vs. Louisville

Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Chiefs at Bills

Packers at Bucs