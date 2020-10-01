Pigskin Picks contest: Week of October 2

Below are the Pigskin Picks games for this week

Return them to the PDN office or email them to sports@poteaudailynews.com by Friday afternoon.

Poteau at McLain

Heavener vs. Panama

Spiro at Cascia Hall

Pocola vs. Keys

Talihina at Hulbert

Arkoma vs. Weleetka

Keota vs. Destiny Christian

Oklahoma at Iowa St.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas

Arkansas at Mississippi St.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Cowboys vs. Browns

Chiefs vs. Patriots

Packers vs. Falcons

Saints at Lions