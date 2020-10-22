Pigskin Picks contest: Week of October 22
By:
Tom Firme
Thursday, October 22, 2020
POTEAU, OK
Below are the Pigskin Picks for this week. We welcome you to participate in our public contest. Return your picks to the Poteau Daily News office or email them to sports@poteaudailynews.com.
Poteau at Muldrow
Pocola at Cascia Hall
Panama at Vian
Spiro at Keys
Talihina vs. Colcord
Heavener vs. Roland
Arkoma at Watts
Keota at Cave Springs
Oklahoma at TCU
Oklahoma St. vs. Iowa St.
Tulsa at South Florida
Alabama at Tennessee
Cowboys at Washington
Chiefs at Broncos
Texans vs. Packers
Category: