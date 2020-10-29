Pigskin Picks contest: Week of October 29
By:
Tom Firme
Thursday, October 29, 2020
POTEAU, OK
Here are the Pigskin Picks games for the week. Enter the contest by circling the games you pick and either turning them in to the Poteau Daily News office or emailing sports@poteaudailynews.com.
Poteau vs. Fort Gibson
Pocola vs. Heavener
Panama vs. Keys
Spiro at Vian
Talihina at Sallisaw Central
Keota vs. Watts
Arkoma vs. Gans
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
Oklahoma St. vs. Texas
Tulsa vs. East Carolina
Penn St. vs. Ohio St.
Arkansas at Texas A&M
Cowboys vs. Eagles
Chiefs vs. Jets
Packers vs. Vikings
Bears vs. Saints
