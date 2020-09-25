Pigskin Picks contest: Week of September 25

Here are the games for the Pigskin Picks contest for this week. Circle your picks and return them to the Poteau Daily News office by the end of the day on Friday or email your picks to sports@poteaudailynews.com.

Poteau vs. Hilldale

Spiro vs. Panama

Pocola at Roland

Heavener vs. Cascia Hall

Arkoma at Porum

Keota at Quinton

Oklahoma vs. Kansas St.

Tulsa at Arkansas St.

Oklahoma St. vs. West Virginia

Arkansas vs. Georgia

Cincinnati vs. Army

Cowboys at Seahawks

Chiefs at Ravens

Packers at Saints