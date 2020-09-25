Pigskin Picks contest: Week of September 25
By:
Tom FIrme
Friday, September 25, 2020
POTEAU, OK
Here are the games for the Pigskin Picks contest for this week. Circle your picks and return them to the Poteau Daily News office by the end of the day on Friday or email your picks to sports@poteaudailynews.com.
Poteau vs. Hilldale
Spiro vs. Panama
Pocola at Roland
Heavener vs. Cascia Hall
Arkoma at Porum
Keota at Quinton
Oklahoma vs. Kansas St.
Tulsa at Arkansas St.
Oklahoma St. vs. West Virginia
Arkansas vs. Georgia
Cincinnati vs. Army
Cowboys at Seahawks
Chiefs at Ravens
Packers at Saints
Category: