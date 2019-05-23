Pirates wrap up spring football practice Thursday afternoon

SPRING-ING INTO SUMMER — Poteau football ball carrier Ethan Branscum, left, prepares to encounter Poteau defender Dauntay Warren during the final day of the Pirates’ 2019 spring practice Thursday afternoon at Costner Stadium. PDN photo by David Seeley
David Seeley
Thursday, May 23, 2019

The Poteau Pirates football team concluded its 2019 spring practice Thursday afternoon, and coach Greg Werner could not be happier with the results despite weather shortening things.
“It got shortened quite a bit with all the rain and storms, so that was tough,” Werner said. “We got a lot done in six days. I’m very happy with it. I thought we got more done in six days than I thought we would. I’m vey excited about it. We’re in good shape. We’re just ready to have a couple of days of rest.”
The 2019 season opener will be a Zero Week road game against El Reno at 7 p.m. Aug. 30.

