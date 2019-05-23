Pirates wrap up spring football practice Thursday afternoon

The Poteau Pirates football team concluded its 2019 spring practice Thursday afternoon, and coach Greg Werner could not be happier with the results despite weather shortening things.

“It got shortened quite a bit with all the rain and storms, so that was tough,” Werner said. “We got a lot done in six days. I’m very happy with it. I thought we got more done in six days than I thought we would. I’m vey excited about it. We’re in good shape. We’re just ready to have a couple of days of rest.”

The 2019 season opener will be a Zero Week road game against El Reno at 7 p.m. Aug. 30.