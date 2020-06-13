Plane hits tree while spraying herbicide; pilot treated, release from local hospital

A pilot spraying herbicide on a LeFlore County farm accidentally hit a tree Friday afternoon east of McCurtain.

According to the report filed by LeFlore County detachment of Troop D Trooper Matthew Dyer of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Colton Adcock, 25, from Dustin, was spraying herbicide over a farm approximately 2.2 miles east of McCurtain when at approximately 1:40 p.m. Friday he went to navigate a turn. In the process of the turn, his DG Husky plane he was flying stalled and clipped the left wing on a tree.

According to the report, Adcock was transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital, was treated and released.

Aiding Dyer were OHP Trooper Sean Haney and Lt. Derek Griffey, the McCurtain Fire Department and the Bokoshe Police Department.