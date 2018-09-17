Plans firming up for Foliage Fest

Organizers are gearing up again for Talihina’s annual Fall Foliage Festival.

The family-oriented event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Talihina Schools Ag Building at 803 Railroad St., or two blocks off Highway 271 north in Talihina.

This year’s festival will include a variety of entertainment, including Whiskey River Road Band, who play a wide variety of music, and Arabesque, a duo offering a mix of music from all different cultures.

Crowd favorite Alec Lyndon will return with hoop dancing, and there will be demonstrations for lip balm and bath salts.

Other highlights include a quilt show, car show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5k run at 10 a.m.

Vendor spots are still available. For more information or to apply as a vendor, call the Talihina Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center at (918) 567-3434.

This year’s sponsors include Lawson Pharmacy, The Community State Bank, Talihina Family Dentistry, Mansour Furniture, PSO, Black Rock Roost, Sam Wampler Freedom Ford, Holland Thick and Thin Lumber, Spikes Corner Garage, Subway and Talihina Stone.

If you would like to be a sponsor and help with the event or be vendor contact the Talihina Chamber of Commerce at (918) 567-3434. You can also visit the website at talihinacc.com for more information.