Pocola, Red Oak advance in state tournaments; schedule for Friday

Pocola and Red Oak softball are headed to state semifinals while Red Oak baseball in in the fall ball Class B semifinal.

Following are the scores from Thursday:

Class B softball state quarterfinal

Roff 5, Whitesboro 4

Red Oak 11, Moss 2

Class 3A softball state quarterfinal

Pocola 7, Dewey 5

Class B fall baseball state quarterfinal

Red Oak 12, New Lima 1

Lookeba-Sickles 7, Whitesboro 4

Schedule for Friday

Class B softball state semifinal at Firelake Ballfields in Shawnee

Red Oak vs. Kiowa 1 p.m.

Class 3A softball state semifinal at Firelake Ballfields

Pocola vs. Washington 2:30 p.m.

Class B fall baseball state semifinal

Red Oak vs. Varnum 11 a.m.

Also, Poteau softball lost 13-1 to Bristow and beat Locust Grove 7-2 in its Class 4A regional at Oolagah on Thursday. The Pirates play Oolagah-Talala at 12 p.m. Friday. The winner plays Bristow at 2 p.m.