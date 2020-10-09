Pocola, Red Oak advance in state tournaments; schedule for Friday
Pocola and Red Oak softball are headed to state semifinals while Red Oak baseball in in the fall ball Class B semifinal.
Following are the scores from Thursday:
Class B softball state quarterfinal
Roff 5, Whitesboro 4
Red Oak 11, Moss 2
Class 3A softball state quarterfinal
Pocola 7, Dewey 5
Class B fall baseball state quarterfinal
Red Oak 12, New Lima 1
Lookeba-Sickles 7, Whitesboro 4
Schedule for Friday
Class B softball state semifinal at Firelake Ballfields in Shawnee
Red Oak vs. Kiowa 1 p.m.
Class 3A softball state semifinal at Firelake Ballfields
Pocola vs. Washington 2:30 p.m.
Class B fall baseball state semifinal
Red Oak vs. Varnum 11 a.m.
Also, Poteau softball lost 13-1 to Bristow and beat Locust Grove 7-2 in its Class 4A regional at Oolagah on Thursday. The Pirates play Oolagah-Talala at 12 p.m. Friday. The winner plays Bristow at 2 p.m.
Category: