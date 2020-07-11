Pocola resident confirmed with COVID-19 Saturday

A Pocola resident was confirmed with COVID-19 Saturday, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler.

Saturday's Pocola case makes 21 cases confirmed in LeFlore County since Independence Day.

As of Saturday night, there were 23 active cases in LeFlore County — four in Poteau, seven in Spiro, four in Pocola, three in Heavener, two in Muse, one in Whitesboro, a Talihina individual who lives in Pushmataha County and a far southern LeFlore County resident who has a Smithville address.

Of the 55 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 54 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

Wheeler said there have been 15,136 estimated Oklahomans recover from COVID-19 as of 7:45 p.m. Saturday.