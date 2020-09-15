Pocola rolls, more LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament scores Day 2

Pocola showed a great amount of energy, prevailing in extra innings against Whitesboro before inflicting the mercy rule on Howe. Following are all the Day 2 LeFlore County Tournament scores.

Winner's bracket

Howe 3, Poteau 1

Pocola 2, Whitesboro 1 (9 innings)

Pocola Howe

Loser's bracket

Heavener 24, Bokoshe 0

Wister 16, Cameron 1

LeFlore 4, Spiro 3

Wister 6, Panama 0

Heavener 7, LeFlore 5

Poteau 12, Wister 2

Whitesboro 5, Heavener 4

Pocola 10, Howe 2

Thursday schedule at Town Creek Park in Poteau: Poteau vs. 4 p.m., Howe vs.winner 6 p.m., winner of loser's bracket final vs. Pocola in championship 8 p.m., if necessary game afterwards