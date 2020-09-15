Pocola rolls, more LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament scores Day 2
By:
Tom FIrme
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
POTEAU, OK
Pocola showed a great amount of energy, prevailing in extra innings against Whitesboro before inflicting the mercy rule on Howe. Following are all the Day 2 LeFlore County Tournament scores.
Winner's bracket
Howe 3, Poteau 1
Pocola 2, Whitesboro 1 (9 innings)
Pocola Howe
Loser's bracket
Heavener 24, Bokoshe 0
Wister 16, Cameron 1
LeFlore 4, Spiro 3
Wister 6, Panama 0
Heavener 7, LeFlore 5
Poteau 12, Wister 2
Whitesboro 5, Heavener 4
Pocola 10, Howe 2
Thursday schedule at Town Creek Park in Poteau: Poteau vs. 4 p.m., Howe vs.winner 6 p.m., winner of loser's bracket final vs. Pocola in championship 8 p.m., if necessary game afterwards
Category: