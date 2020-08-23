Pocola Schools going all virtual on certain Fridays until Oct. 30

Pocola Public Schools is going to all virtual learning on certain Fridays until Oct. 30, unless the COVID-19 situation dictates a change. The first virtual Friday took place this past Friday.

On the Pocola Schools Facebook page, its post says:

"With the recent health updates, Pocola Schools has determined that it would be in the best interest of the students and staff that Friday (Aug.) 21 will be considered a virtual day. The administration, teachers and staff will report for work but students will be taught virtually. Each site has communicated with their students/parents about the virtual learning process. The buildings/classrooms will be thoroughly cleaned and be ready for class on Monday (Aug. 24). I understand this might be of some inconvenience but this action is to hopefully prevent the spread of COVID-19. The following dates will also be considered as virtual days unless conditions improve or dictate otherwise:

Friday, Aug. 21; Friday Sept. 4; Friday Sept. 18th; Friday Oct. 2nd; Friday Oct. 30th.

"After careful consideration and with consultation from the OSSAA (Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association), the scheduled Pocola Public Schools extracurricular events will go on as planned."