Pocola senior cousins looking forward to Class 3A State Softball Tournament

There’s nothing like doing things with family, just ask Pocola senior duo — and cousins — Shakyrah Gladness and Dache’ Benge.

The senior duo and the rest of the Lady Indians softball team will get to spend this week at the Class 3A State Tournament at the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee, which will begin with an 11 a.m. Thursday state quarterfinal match-up with Sequoyah-Tahlequah.