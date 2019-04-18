Pocola senior football duo signs letters of intent

Pocola football players Austin Hancock, second from left, and Daniel Ahne, second from right, sign the letters of intent with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Northeastern State University, respectively, in Thurday afternoon’s signing ceremony with Pocola football coaches Grant Ducker, left, and Jason Parker. PDN photo by David Seeley
Thursday, April 18, 2019

First-year Pocola football coach Jason Parker is trying to rebuild the program. One way is to see players signing college letters of intent to go to the next level. Parker had his pleasure doubled Thursday afternoon when two of his seniors did just that.
Austin Hancock signed with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, while Daniel Ahne did the same with Northeastern State University in Thursday afternoon’s signing ceremony at the high school.

