Pocola senior football duo signs letters of intent
By:
David Seeley
Thursday, April 18, 2019
First-year Pocola football coach Jason Parker is trying to rebuild the program. One way is to see players signing college letters of intent to go to the next level. Parker had his pleasure doubled Thursday afternoon when two of his seniors did just that.
Austin Hancock signed with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, while Daniel Ahne did the same with Northeastern State University in Thursday afternoon’s signing ceremony at the high school.
