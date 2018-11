Pocola senior Shakyrah Gladness was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2018 All-Black Diamond Conference Fast-Pitch Softball Team. “Shak” was joined by teammates Kenzie Tuck, Kena Chitwood, Emma Damato and Kyla Abdullah on the 2018 All-Black Diamond Conference Team. Other locals making the team were Heavener’s Brylee Simmons and Destiny McGee and Talihina’s Mikayla Pierce.