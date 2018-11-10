Pocola softball trio District 3A-8 MVP, Offensive Player, Coach of the Year

The Pocola Lady Indians won District 3A-8 and made it to the Class 3A State Tournament. Thanks to that success, two Lady Indians and their coach got three of the top honors on the All-District 3A-Team.

Pocola’s Shakyrah Gladness was named the district’s Most Valuable Player, teammate Kenzie Tuck was the Offensive Player of the Year and Pocola coach Mark Reichert was named the District’s Coach of the Year.