Pocola suspect in custody, accused of killing woman

A man accused of killing a woman in Pocola on Monday was apprehended that same afternoon, authorities said.

Law enforcement identified the suspect as 31-year-old Steven Wayne Asher.

In a media briefing, Pocola Police Department Investigator Mike Roeder identified the deceased woman as 27-year-old Amanda Millar. Millar's body was found on Fuller Road near the J.L. Swink Municipal Park in Pocola.

It was reported that Asher was believed to have ran into a field on the opposite side of the park near Fuller Road.

The call came in to police around 8:15 a.m.

It's believed that Millar was stabbed to death, and that Asher had a knife — possibly a machete — in his possession. Authorities finished a search warrant of a residence on the street, where police said Millar and Asher were living. Roeder told the media that Asher may have received wounds to his face due to another man trying to protect her.

He said rumors are Millar and Asher had been fighting on and off in a verbal argument before her death. Roeder said the couple lived together at the residence, alongside with a child and other family members.

Online court records show Millar filed a protective order against Asher in 2012 but shows it was dismissed in 2014.

Roeder said law enforcement were searching everywhere from McKenzie Avenue in Pocola up to the school, Highway 112 and the Arkansas border. Roeder said Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, LeFlore County Sheriff's Office, District 16 Task Force aided in the hunt and investigation. He said Oklahoma Highway Patrol also offered air support in the hunt.