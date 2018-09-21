Police ID man killed in wreck

A Cameron man is dead after a three-vehicle wreck near Choctaw Travel Plaza in Poteau on Thursday afternoon.

Poteau Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell identified the deceased as 29-year-old Britton Powers Long of Cameron. The wreck happened about 1:53 p.m. with Poteau Police Department, Poteau Fire Department, LeFlore County EMS and Oklahoma Highway Patrol responding. The collision blocked the highway for about an hour as first responders worked the scene.

Russell said the preliminary investigation showed that a white 2017 Ford F-250 pickup truck hauling a trailer loaded with dirt and gravel driven by 40-year-old Jonathan Mitchell of Poteau was stopped facing southbound in the turn lane on Broadway, waiting to turn left, when Long, in a blue 2005 Dodge pickup, swerved into the turn lane and collided with the rear of the trailer.

Long was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office will investigate.

Witnesses at the scene said Long was seen swerving across both southbound lanes prior to the wreck, Russell said. The impact caused the trailer to swing into the inside, northbound lane, where it collided with the driver side of a blue 2006 Hyundai Sonata driven by 45-year-old Cynthia Bordelean of Hope Mills, North Carolina.

There were also two passengers in her vehicle. No injuries were reported from Bordelean and her passengers or Mitchell.

LeFlore County EMS wanted to direct the public how to react when passing the scene of a wreck, for the sake of first responders’ lives.

“EMS would also like to take the time to kindly and respectfully ask that when you are passing one of these incidents to please keep your eyes on the road and hands on the steering wheel,” EMS posted to its Facebook page.

“It is too often that we see individuals drive by our scenes who take their eyes off the road to take photos of the vehicles or get a glimpse of what’s happening ... you are going to hit another vehicle, hit a bystander or hit a responder. We could count over 10 different vehicles that did this today, some even swerved towards us as they got their photo.

“Please refrain from this ... the lives of the EMS, fire, law enforcement, funeral home and wrecker service personnel are more important than a photo. Thank you for reading, and once again ... please keep this family in your prayers.”