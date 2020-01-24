Police recover stolen vehicle

In the picture Det. Vernon Qualls and patrolmen James Lowe and Josh Fout process the stolen vehicle recovered at the city lake on Thursday

Poteau Police on Thursday arrested three juveniles who had been in possession of a vehicle believed to be stolen from the Pryor area.

Police Chief Steven Fruen said the department had received a tip that the vehicle might have been driven to the Poteau area. With this information officers began looking for the vehicle in or near locations known for illegal activity.

