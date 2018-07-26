Police searching for bank theft suspect

UPDATE: Fort Smith police said a Spiro police officer arrested the second suspect, Ramirez Smith. A large part of the stolen money has been recovered, police said.

Law enforcement were still on the hunt Thursday afternoon for a bank theft suspect who fled into Spiro from Fort Smith, Ark.

On Thursday morning around 11:30 a.m., Fort Smith Police were called to the Bank of the Ozarks in Fort Smith at 5401 Rogers Avenue.

Bank employees said an African American man approached two female employees as they were servicing an ATM and stole two metal canisters estimated to have had $20,000 inside them.

The suspect ran to a white Dodge Durango, police said, and fled with another African American male driving.

They were followed by a civilian witness, who saw the men flee the bank traveling east before driving onto the I-540 where they drove into Oklahoma, and then pursued by Oklahoma law enforcement.

The Durango then lost control in Spiro. Law enforcement caught one suspect — a Daniel Giles — but the second man remains at large.

Two damaged, empty cash canisters were later located in a drainage underpass near Jennylind and Harvard in Fort Smith, police said.