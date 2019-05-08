Poteau’s Class 4A state baseball tournament rained out until Friday; all games now at Edmond North High School, with state championship at 4 p.m. Saturday

The Poteau Pirates baseball team is now among those local squads being affected by Mother Nature.

The Class 4A State Tournament was rained out Thursday, and will not begin until Friday — with all action now being shifted to Edmond North High School.

Thursday’s games will be at the same times Friday, Berryhill and Blanchard at 11 a.m.; Harrah and Grove at 1:30 p.m., Kingfisher and Verdigris at 4 p.m. and Poteau and Newcastle at 6:30 p.m.

The state semifinals and state title game will be played Saturday. The Kingfisher-Verdigris winner will play the Berryhill-Blanchard winner at 11 a.m., followed by the Poteau-Newcastle winner meeting the Harrah-Grove winner at 1:30 p.m. The two winners will play for the state championship at 4 p.m.