Poteau advances to quarterfinals, more football playoff scores
By:
Tom Firme
Friday, November 20, 2020
POTEAU, OK
Poteau football stayed in control the entire night to win its Class 4A playoff game and earn its second home game of the postseason for the third straight year. Spiro joins the Pirates in advancing. Here are the area playoff scores.
Poteau 52, Skiatook 27
Spiro 14, Idabel 12 (Class 2A)
Quinton 36, Arkoma 13 (Class B)
Next week:
Poteau vs. Clinton (Class 4A quarterfinal)
Spiro at Adair (Class 2A third round)
Category: