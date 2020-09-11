Poteau Band Boosters to have tailgate party this evening prior to Pirates' football home opener

Patrons enjoy a tailgate party prior to a Poteau Pirates home football game at Costner Stadium during the 2018 season. The Poteau Band Boosters will have a tailgate party starting at 5 this afternoon on the east side of Coster Stadium prior to the Pirates' home opener against the Alma (Ark.) Airedales. It also will be Senior Night. PDN photo by David Seeley
The Poteau Band Boosters will have a tailgate party beginning at 5 this afternoon on the east side of Costner Stadium, prior to the Poteau Pirates' home opener against the Alma (Ark.) Airedales. The Pirates also will celebrate Senior Night for the football players, cheerleaders, Silver Steppers and band members.
The menu will consist of grilled chicken sandwiches by Trent Hampton, along with chips, a pickle, beverage and dessert. The grilled chicken baskets will be $6 per person.
The Community State Bank is sponsoring the tailgate party.

