Poteau Band Boosters having tailgate party prior to tonight’s game

The Poteau Band Boosters will have a tailgate party beginning at 5 p.m. today on the east side of Costner Stadium, prior to the Pirates’ homecoming District 4A-4 game against the Stilwell Indians, with homecoming festivities beginning at approximately 6:20 p.m.

The tailgate party, which is being sponsored this week by the Arvest Bank and Green Country 3 (GC3) Revive Youth Ministry, will be chili and all the fixings, dessert and a beverage for $6.

All proceeds will help the Poteau Band Boosters fund any expenditures for the Pride of Poteau Band this season.