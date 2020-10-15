Poteau Band Boosters having tailgate party prior to tonight’s game

From left, Gerald and Laverne McCullar, along with Hugo Langdell, enjoy the Poteau Band Boosters Tailgate Party outside Costner Stadium prior to last Friday night’s Poteau Pirates home District 4A-4 showdown against the Sallisaw Black Diamonds. There will be a tailgate party from 5-7 p.m. today prior to tonight's homecoming District 4A-4 game against Stilwell. PDN photo by David Seeley
Thursday, October 15, 2020

The Poteau Band Boosters will have a tailgate party beginning at 5 p.m. today on the east side of Costner Stadium, prior to the Pirates’ homecoming District 4A-4 game against the Stilwell Indians, with homecoming festivities beginning at approximately 6:20 p.m.
The tailgate party, which is being sponsored this week by the Arvest Bank and Green Country 3 (GC3) Revive Youth Ministry, will be chili and all the fixings, dessert and a beverage for $6.
All proceeds will help the Poteau Band Boosters fund any expenditures for the Pride of Poteau Band this season.

