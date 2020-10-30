Poteau Band Boosters having tailgate party prior to tonight's game

Andrew Barnes picks up a pair of plates at the tailgate presented Oct. 15 by the Poteau marching band before the Poteau football homecoming game against Stilwell at Costner Stadium. PDN photo by Tom Firme
Friday, October 30, 2020

The Poteau Band Boosters will have a tailgate party beginning at 5:30 today on the east side of Costner Stadium, prior to the Pirates’ regular-season home finale against District 4A-4 foe Fort Gibson.
The tailgate party, which is being sponsored this week by Allstate Termite and Pest Solutions, will be hamburger/cheeseburger baskets that feature chips, a cookie and a beverage for $6.
All proceeds will help the Poteau Band Boosters fund any expenditures for the Pride of Poteau Band this season.

