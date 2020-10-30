Poteau Band Boosters having tailgate party prior to tonight's game
Friday, October 30, 2020
The Poteau Band Boosters will have a tailgate party beginning at 5:30 today on the east side of Costner Stadium, prior to the Pirates’ regular-season home finale against District 4A-4 foe Fort Gibson.
The tailgate party, which is being sponsored this week by Allstate Termite and Pest Solutions, will be hamburger/cheeseburger baskets that feature chips, a cookie and a beverage for $6.
All proceeds will help the Poteau Band Boosters fund any expenditures for the Pride of Poteau Band this season.
