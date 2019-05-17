Poteau baseball duo makes OBCA All-State Team; Whitesboro Bulldog an All-State alternate

Two Poteau Pirates senior baseball players will get one more high school game to end their prep careers. Senior catcher Clay Cross and senior pitcher/outfielder Carson Cheek were named to the inaugural Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association Middle School All-State East Team for the 2019 OBCA All-State Games, which will be played June 2 at Enid’s David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

One other local, Whitesboro’s Ethan Adams, was named as a Small East All-State alternate.