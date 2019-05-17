Poteau baseball duo makes OBCA All-State Team; Whitesboro Bulldog an All-State alternate
By:
David Seeley
Friday, May 17, 2019
Two Poteau Pirates senior baseball players will get one more high school game to end their prep careers. Senior catcher Clay Cross and senior pitcher/outfielder Carson Cheek were named to the inaugural Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association Middle School All-State East Team for the 2019 OBCA All-State Games, which will be played June 2 at Enid’s David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
One other local, Whitesboro’s Ethan Adams, was named as a Small East All-State alternate.
Category: