Poteau baseball players, coach get district honors; two Pirates make All-District Team, two more honorable mention

When a team wins its district crown, individual honors soon follow. The Poteau Pirates baseball team is no exception.

Two players and the head man got top district individual honors as senior catcher Clay Cross was named the District Player of the Year, senior pitcher Carson Cheek the District Pitcher of the Year and Poteau coach Andy Perdue was named the District Coach of the Year.

Two more Pirates, senior designated hitter/first baseman Bryson Myers and junior shortstop Easton Francis were named to the All-District Team. Two other Pirates, junior pitcher Christian Duncan and sophomore second baseman Jagger Dill, were honorable mention all-district.