Poteau baseball players, coach get district honors; two Pirates make All-District Team, two more honorable mention

DISTRICT HONOREES — Several members of the Poteau Pirates baseball team received district honors for 2019. From left, Christian Duncan, Clay Cross, Bryson Myers, Carson Cheek, Jagger Dill, Easton Francis and coach Andy Perdue. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Wednesday, May 22, 2019

When a team wins its district crown, individual honors soon follow. The Poteau Pirates baseball team is no exception.
Two players and the head man got top district individual honors as senior catcher Clay Cross was named the District Player of the Year, senior pitcher Carson Cheek the District Pitcher of the Year and Poteau coach Andy Perdue was named the District Coach of the Year.
Two more Pirates, senior designated hitter/first baseman Bryson Myers and junior shortstop Easton Francis were named to the All-District Team. Two other Pirates, junior pitcher Christian Duncan and sophomore second baseman Jagger Dill, were honorable mention all-district.

