Poteau baseball regional rained out at Cleveland, coming back Saturday to Town Creek Park

The Poteau Pirates baseball team can earn a trip to its fourth straight trip to state on its home field after all.

Friday’s Day 2 action of the Class 4A Regional Tournament in Cleveland, Okla., was rained out. The decision was made on Friday to bring it back Saturday to Town Creek Park.

The Pirates (27-8) will be in the finals at 6 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Stilwell and Tulsa Metro Christian, who play at 4 p.m. If Poteau wins its game Saturday night, the Pirates will be state bound for the fourth consecutive season. If an if-game is needed, it likely will be played Monday afternoon at Town Creek Park.

The regional was to have been played at Town Creek Park all along, but rain showers made the field unplayable Thursday, so the decision was made Wednesday to move at least Day 1 action to Cleveland, where Poteau won both of its games played, 3-2 over the host Tigers and 13-2 over Metro Christian.