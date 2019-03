The Poteau Pirates baseball team will end up getting to begin their 2019 season with two home games.

After opening the season at 4 this afternoon at home against Fort Smith [Ark.] Northside at Town Creek Park, the Pirates will end up welcoming the Fort Gibson Tigers to town for a 1 p.m. game Saturday.

The Pirates originally were slated to visit Fort Gibson on Saturday for a three-way with Coweta, but the Tigers’ backstop is not up yet, so the games could not happen there.

The other Tigers, Coweta’s, then offered to be the host of Saturday’s three-way, but they have since had to cancel that due to inclement weather — and Coweta has backed out of the Saturday action altogether.