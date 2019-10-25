Poteau beats Broken Bow for district lead, more Week 8 football scores
By:
Tom Firme
Friday, October 25, 2019
POTEAU, OK
Poteau earned its first shutout of the season against Broken Bow to take the lead in District 4A-4. That was one of five shutouts on Friday night among the LeFlore County games. Check the scores below.
Poteau 14, Broken Bow 0
Hugo 28, Heavener 0
Spiro 53, Pocola 0
Keys 34, Panama 0
Keota 24, Arkoma 0
Savanna 27, Talihina 6
Records
Poteau 7-1, 5-0 District 4A-4
Spiro 7-1, 4-1 District 2A-5
Panama 3-5, 1-4 District 2A-5
Pocola 1-7, 1-4 District 2A-5
Keota 7-1, 3-0 District B-6
Talihina 0-7, 0-5 District A-8
Arkoma 3-5, 1-2 District B-6
Category: