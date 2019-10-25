Poteau beats Broken Bow for district lead, more Week 8 football scores

Poteau earned its first shutout of the season against Broken Bow to take the lead in District 4A-4. That was one of five shutouts on Friday night among the LeFlore County games. Check the scores below.

Poteau 14, Broken Bow 0

Hugo 28, Heavener 0

Spiro 53, Pocola 0

Keys 34, Panama 0

Keota 24, Arkoma 0

Savanna 27, Talihina 6

Records

Poteau 7-1, 5-0 District 4A-4

Spiro 7-1, 4-1 District 2A-5

Panama 3-5, 1-4 District 2A-5

Pocola 1-7, 1-4 District 2A-5

Keota 7-1, 3-0 District B-6

Talihina 0-7, 0-5 District A-8

Arkoma 3-5, 1-2 District B-6