Poteau Board of Education meets Monday

The Poteau Board of Education will host its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. tonight, Oct. 8, in the Bert Corr Administration Building at 100 Mockingbird Lane, Poteau.

Agenda items include:

• Vote to approve updates to the Capital Improvement Plan.

• Vote to update the board's policy on public participation at board meetings, retention of highly qualified teachers and Career-Tech math credit graduation requirements.

• Vote to approve staff members' access to the school credit card information. Members include Rise McCoy, Cheryl Duncan, Jeremy Quarry and Don Sjoberg.

• Vote to approve Indian Education/Johnson O'Malley Committee by-laws.

• Vote to approve activity fundraisers.

• Vote to approve participation agreement among Oklahoma State Department of Education, Public Consulting Group Inc. and Poteau Public Schools to provide Medicaid billing services.

Superintendent Sjoberg will also give a site update on ICAP and online curriculum.